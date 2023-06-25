Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $229.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.17. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

