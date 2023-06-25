One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 411 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $229.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

