Dudley & Shanley Inc. Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.4% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Visa stock opened at $229.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

