Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average is $103.59. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

