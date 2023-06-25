Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.20. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $113.87.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

