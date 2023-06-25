Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,895 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,895 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AWI opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

