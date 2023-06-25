Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $146.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

