Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,441 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $70,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,525,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,601,000 after buying an additional 647,679 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,700,000 after buying an additional 1,494,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,238,000 after buying an additional 2,238,313 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,017,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,120,000 after buying an additional 2,422,111 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

