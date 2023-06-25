iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.