Sharper & Granite LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $91.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

