Sharper & Granite LLC Lowers Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sharper & Granite LLC cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,363,000 after purchasing an additional 177,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.10. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

