Sharper & Granite LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,243,000 after acquiring an additional 504,129 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,683,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,363,000 after purchasing an additional 354,320 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 647.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,426,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after buying an additional 229,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $19.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

