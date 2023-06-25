Sharper & Granite LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sharper & Granite LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 5,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $90.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $98.00.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

