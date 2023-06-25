Sharper & Granite LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sharper & Granite LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $428.80 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $447.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.