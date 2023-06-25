Sharper & Granite LLC Buys 5,143 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sharper & Granite LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,521,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 771,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 527,082 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,816,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,737,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,545,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $19.29 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.