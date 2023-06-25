Sharper & Granite LLC Purchases 2,225 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $80.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

