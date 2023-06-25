Sharper & Granite LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sharper & Granite LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $194.58 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.57.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

