Sharper & Granite LLC Purchases 140 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 317,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 166,655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,621.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 91,270 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,713,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,185,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

