Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 99,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBA opened at $31.40 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

