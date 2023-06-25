iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 777.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AGG opened at $98.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

