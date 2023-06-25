Sharper & Granite LLC Acquires 2,480 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sharper & Granite LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

