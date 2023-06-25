iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,247,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

