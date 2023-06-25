Sharper & Granite LLC Sells 272 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sharper & Granite LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $175.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.86 and its 200-day moving average is $176.30. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $189.76. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.