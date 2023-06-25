Sharper & Granite LLC Sells 920 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sharper & Granite LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.