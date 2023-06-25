Sharper & Granite LLC Sells 920 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sharper & Granite LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
