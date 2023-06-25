Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.1% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $214.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.62.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

