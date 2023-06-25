Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 10,900 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.91 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.