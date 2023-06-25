Sharper & Granite LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.77.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

