Hennessy Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $102.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.