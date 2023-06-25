Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,100 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in BCE by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,249,000 after purchasing an additional 429,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 235,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,347,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 133.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.