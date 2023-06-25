Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 21,600 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $56.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.