566,500 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 566,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR opened at $14.09 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

