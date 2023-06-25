Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,943 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,943 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

