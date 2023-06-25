Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 99,800 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 457,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,800 shares during the quarter. CVR Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVI opened at $27.27 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About CVR Energy

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.