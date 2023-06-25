Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 277,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.