Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $51,918,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,371,000 after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,089 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 824.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 83,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 74,825 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Murphy USA Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611 over the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA stock opened at $292.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.