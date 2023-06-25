Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 114,300 shares during the period. PBF Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of PBF Energy worth $18,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF opened at $39.67 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

