NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. NiSource makes up approximately 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $12,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,796,000 after acquiring an additional 760,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NiSource by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,447,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,225,000 after acquiring an additional 166,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.