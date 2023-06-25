Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,700 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,148,000 after purchasing an additional 493,604 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

