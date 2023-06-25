Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,300 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CenterPoint Energy worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

