Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $80.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.