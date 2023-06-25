Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises approximately 1.2% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $15,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $707,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,758. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $134.57 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

