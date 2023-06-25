Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.85 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.