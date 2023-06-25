Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,200 shares during the period. Commercial Metals comprises about 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Commercial Metals worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

