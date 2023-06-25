Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,600 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors comprises 1.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $783,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total transaction of $783,571.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $268,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,957.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,271. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.8 %

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

CLH opened at $155.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $160.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.45.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

