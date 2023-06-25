Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $16.70 Million Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. National Grid makes up about 1.2% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 1,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.72) to GBX 1,275 ($16.31) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.82) to GBX 1,050 ($13.44) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.99) to GBX 1,280 ($16.38) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Increases Dividend

NYSE NGG opened at $66.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

