Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 663,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. EQT makes up approximately 1.6% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $21,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in EQT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,409,000 after buying an additional 718,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,769,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,420,000 after buying an additional 253,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

