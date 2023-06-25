TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TC Energy worth $23,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

