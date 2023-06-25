Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

