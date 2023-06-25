Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) is Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up about 1.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Atmos Energy worth $24,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 635.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after buying an additional 370,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.82.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.