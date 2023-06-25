Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $441,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $32.33.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

